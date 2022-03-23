Murder trial gets underway in 2017 death

KANKAKEE — One of two men arrested and charged with killing Steve Sanders, 23, in May 2017 testified against the other man Tuesday in Kankakee County court.

Shizzel P. Glenn’s testimony against Devon M. Johnson came after he accepted a plea agreement from prosecutors.

Initially charged with first-degree murder, Glenn, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and received the maximum sentence of 15 years.

Johnson’s attorney, John Ridge, asked Glenn about the agreement during Tuesday’s court proceedings.

“In fact, if you did not testify, they were going to add greater charges, isn’t that right, sir?” Ridge asked. Glenn replied, “Yes.”

Johnson is currently being tried on charges including first-degree murder. He is pleading self-defense in the accusation that he shot Sanders during a confrontation in an alley of the 500 block of East Bourbonnais Street in Kankakee on May 30, 2017.

Glenn testified he gave Johnson the gun used to shoot Sanders.

According to prosecutors, the shooting was the result of a confrontation earlier that day regarding electronic items taken in a burglary of an East Bourbonnais Street residence.

Johnson’s brother did file a report with police, Glenn testified.

Glenn said Sanders told him and Johnson that he was going to get a gun and fight Johnson.

Johnson, his brothers and Glenn confronted Sanders and two other men in the parking lot of a Bradley business after Sanders tried selling a gaming system taken in the burglary.

That confrontation led to the shooting in Kankakee. Glenn said he was the only one carrying a gun at the time of the shooting.

“I gave it to Devon because he was scared,” Glenn said when asked by Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy.

Ridge questioned if anyone knew Glenn was carrying the gun.

“No,” replied Glenn, who said he was carrying the gun because “I feared for myself.”

Glenn said he turned and began to run prior to the shooting, which meant he did not see who fired the weapon.

“I heard shots go off behind me,” Glenn said. “The police asked if I saw who shot Sanders. I told them I did not.”

It’s a statement Glenn contradicted when Reedy asked him about comments he made during his sentencing hearing in December.

“Did you say Devon shot Sanders and you saw Sander fall?” Reedy asked Glenn of his December testimony. “Yes,” Glenn said.

“Did you say you heard seven or eight shots?” Reedy asked, with Glenn answering, “Yes.”

Glenn then answered affirmatively to Reedy’s question of “Did you say Devon was the only one with a gun?”

Reedy followed with, “Were you telling the truth that day?”

“I was telling the truth,” Glenn said.

The trial is expected to wrap up on Friday.

Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott is presiding.