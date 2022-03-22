Man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison

URBANA — Joshua T. Koenig, of Bradley, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison and 10 years parole for one count of attempted enticement of a minor and two counts of attempted receipt of child pornography on March 8.

The 27-year-old Koenig pleaded guilty in November 2021 to the three-count indictment, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office Central Illinois District.

According to court documents, law enforcement identified Koenig when he attempted to meet two individuals whom he believed to be minors on a popular dating site.

It was part of an FBI operation conducted in Bradley over Valentine’s Day weekend 2020. The sting saw the arrest of 15 men, including 11 from Kankakee County.

The operation was conducted with the assistance of the Bradley Police Department, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.