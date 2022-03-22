Blotter: March 23, 2022

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at a building in the 800 block of South Washington Avenue at 12:04 a.m. March 20. According to a report, before arriving on scene, officers were advised there was a subject with a gun in the area. Upon arrival, officers ordered subjects out of the front doorway. The individuals were checked and released. A set of brass knuckles was recovered from one individual. All subjects were being uncooperative, according to the report. There were gunshot holes in one of the windows of the building and multiple damaged spots on the front of the building, possibly from gunfire. Shell casings were collected at the scene.

Stabbing

Kankakee police investigated a stabbing that occurred March 21. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the area of the 600 block of West Henry Street in reference to four subjects fighting in the area. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate any vehicles. An officer observed a man walking south in the 900 block of North Cleveland Avenue. When he made contact with the man, the officer observed that he was bleeding from a stab wound. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.