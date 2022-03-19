Blotter: March 19, 2022

Child pornography

The Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation officials arrested two Bourbonnais residents on Class 2 felony child pornography charges.

On March 15, Creighton R. Boswell, 19, was arrested and charged following an extensive investigation. ISP investigators made contact with Boswell in the 100 block of North Kinzie Avenue in Bradley, and several child pornography files were located on an electronic device belonging to Boswell, according to police reports.

On March 10, Jarred A. Wojciechowski, 21, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, victim under the age of 13. ISP investigators executed a search warrant at Wojciechowski’s residence in the 1300 block of North Arthur Burch Drive in Bourbonnais, according to an ISP release. Following the investigation, several child pornography files were located on multiple electronic devices, according to police.

A Kankakee County judge set Boswell’s bond at $50,000 and Wojciechowski’s bond at $250,000. The investigation remains open and ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.