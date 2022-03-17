Judge: Social media post can be used in homicide case

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County circuit judge ruled Tuesday that a social media post may be used by prosecutors in a local woman’s pending murder trial.

Debbie Rivera, 31, of Kankakee, is accused of killing Anthony McCollum, 27, of Kankakee, by hitting him with her car on Dec. 20, 2019, in Kankakee.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Watson said the post depicts a woman driving a car and hitting and pinning a man on the side of another car. The offending vehicle drives away and the man collapses to the ground.

According to police reports from the night of McCollum’s death, as presented by State’s Attorney Jim Rowe in court in December 2019, McCollum was driving a vehicle in which Rivera was in the front passenger seat. There were two other people in the back seat.

There was a domestic incident in which McCollum and Rivera exchanged blows. McCollum then pulled into the north alley in the 1400 block of East Court Street after midnight and both he and Rivera exited the vehicle.

Rivera got into her own vehicle and drove around the block and then turned westbound into the alley. Driving at a high rate of speed, witnesses told police, Rivera aimed the vehicle at McCollum and hit him.

Neither Rivera nor McCollum are depicted in the video posted to social media on Nov. 12, 2019.

Rivera’s attorney Brian Hiatt argued the motion before Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott on Tuesday.

“It was shared with her by someone else,” Hiatt argued.

Watson replied, “By liking it, they can repost it. We are using this for the limited purpose to show intent.”