Man receives jail time, reporting probation for setting fire to Bradley church in 2019

KANKAKEE — Adam Emling, of Bourbonnais, will serve three months in jail and report to probation for four years for setting fire to Adventure Church in Bradley in 2019.

As part of a plea agreement, Emling, 34, must register as an arson offender for the next 10 years and pay back $379,000, the amount the church’s insurance paid for the damages incurred in the fire on Feb. 19, 2019.

Emling was charged in March 2019 after Bradley fire investigators reported that Emling admitted to being at the church prior to the fire being discovered, starting the fire inside and later deleting video evidence from the church video recording system.

In a 90-minute taped interview with Bradley detectives following his arrest, Emling admitted that on the day of the fire he met a woman at the church to have sex and smoke pot.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott announced her decision Tuesday following an hour-long sentencing hearing.

“You went there to have sex with a woman, smoked pot, turned off the security alarm and set a fire,” Bradshaw-Elliott said before she announced her decision. “You blamed it on the woman for starting the fire by throwing a cigarette in the trash and you watched the fire burn.”

Emling was the church’s director of operations at the time of the February 2019 incident.

His case was set to go to trial in October 2020, but Emling agreed to plead guilty to Class 2 felony arson.

It’s a charge that carries a possible sentence of three to seven years in prison. A judge can also sentence a person to a year in county jail or probation.

“I am taking full responsibility,” Emling said prior to Bradshaw- Elliott ’s decision. “I had a lot going on in my life. I apologize to the church and the members. I attended the church for more than 17 years. I broke their trust.

“The last three years, I have felt like I have been in prison. I screwed up. I am a different person now.”

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe argued Emling should serve time in prison.

“They trusted him but he burned them, no pun intended, your Honor,” Rowe said, referring to the leaders and members of Adventure Church.

Emling’s attorneys, Brian Hiatt and Kimberley Donald, argued that Emling be placed on probation.

“I don’t disagree with what Mr. Rowe said about Mr. Emling,” Hiatt said. “He was trusted by the church. He had responsibilities.

“Why did this happen? There were no financial problems, no one told him to do this. He was a troubled young man who had a lot going on in his life.”

Still, Hiatt said, Emling’s family would suffer hardships without his income.

Due to his arrest, Emling said he was unable to find a job until Uplifted Bistro — located in Bradley and owned by his wife, Rebecca — opened in May 2021.

Emling has worked there 12 hours a day, six days a week. Rebecca Emling also has another full-time job.

Adventure Church’s pastor, Andy Hamilton, testified the fire damaged 35 percent of the building but did not damage areas that were under construction at the time.

He said the incident divided the congregation, with some people leaving the church.

Rowe asked Hamilton if Emling was still a member of the church.

“No, he is banned from the church,” Hamilton said.