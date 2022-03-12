$750,000 bond set in double-fatal crash

KANKAKEE — Javon R. Frazier, of Kankakee, the driver of a vehicle involved in a double-fatal crash Tuesday, is facing six felony counts of aggravated DUI causing an accident that resulted in death or injury.

On Friday, Kankakee County Associate Judge Brenda Claudio set Frazier’s bond at $750,000 during his initial court appearance.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson said Frazier registered a .199 blood-alcohol level on a blood draw performed at the hospital after the 5:55 p.m. Tuesday crash on Illinois Route 17 at Illinois Route 1. The legal limit is .08.

Killed in the crash were Karen K. Sutfin, 72, of Watseka, and Prince D. Trowell, 27, of Kankakee.

If Frazier does post bond, Claudio ordered he be put on pretrial services with the probation department and required to wear a monitor to ensure compliance with a no-alcohol-consumption order.

Frazier, 24, said he plans to hire his own attorney.

The sentence for the class of aggravated DUI he faces is six to 24 years in prison served at 85 percent, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson said.

The case will be heard by a Kankakee County grand jury on March 31. Frazier’s next court date is April 11.

<strong>The crash</strong>

A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum indicated the Chevrolet Colorado driven by Sutfin’s husband, Joseph, was traveling west on Route 17 and was attempting to turn left, on a green arrow traffic signal, onto Route 1. She was wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

The second vehicle was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Illinois 17, failed to stop at the stoplight, and struck Sutfin’s vehicle. Trowell was a front-seat passenger in a Buick driven by Frazier and was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

Joseph Sutfin, 77, remains hospitalized with multiple injuries, Gunderson said.