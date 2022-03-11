Kankakee woman gets 14 months for theft of public money

URBANA — A Kankakee woman was sentenced this week on a conviction for stealing public money.

Sharrie McInnis, 49, was sentenced on March 7 to 14 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The prosecution said McInnis was claiming Title II Child-In-Care benefits for a grandchild that was not actually in her care. The total fraudulent benefits received amounted to $22,849, according to the state.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce found that McInnis received additional improper Social Security payments under other titles, resulting in a total of $98,701.74 in overpayments. Bruce ordered McInnis to pay full restitution to the Social Security Administration.

McInnis previously pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment in the case in October 2021. The charges carried up to 10 years in prison and up to three years of supervised release.

“Maintaining the integrity of the Social Security benefit system is critically important for the welfare of all who have paid into it,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Lynch, who represented the government in the prosecution.

Andrew Boockmeier, special agent in charge of the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General in Chicago Field Division, investigated the case. He equated McInnis’ actions to “scheming.”

“Her sentence demonstrates the commitment by our investigators and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to uphold the integrity of SSA’s programs by aggressively pursuing those who intend to defraud SSA,” he said. “I thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this case.”