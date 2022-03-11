Kankakee man found guilty of second-degree murder

KANKAKEE — Andre T. Lee, 22, of Kankakee, was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Pembroke Township man.

A Kankakee County jury found Lee not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Terrell Love, 27.

Lee testified he shot Love in self-defense July 24, 2019, at an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Evergreen Avenue in Kankakee. Love was unarmed at the time.

Lee’s public defender, Patrick O’Brien, said after the verdict was read, “It’s never great to be found guilty of anything, but we are generally pleased with the outcome.”

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said: “All involved put their best into this case to obtain justice for Terrell Love and his family.

“We thank the jury for their service and their attention to the facts and evidence, and we must respect their verdict.”

Lee will be sentenced by Circuit Judge William Dickenson at a later date. Lee is facing a sentence between four and 20 years.

A forensic pathologist testified Love was shot once in the neck and twice in his torso.

Lee testified Thursday that on July 24, 2019, he feared for his safety after Love asked if he was ready to fight.

“I closed my eyes and shot,” Lee said. “After that, I ran back to my house.”

He then fled to Chicago where his brother lived and was taken into custody seven days after the shooting.

Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy said a witness testified that Lee was the angry one in the confrontation, not Love.

“I didn’t say anything to Love,” Lee answered. “I was walking away and someone yelled, ‘Watch out.’ He lunged at me.”

Reedy asked, “You shot him?”

“Yes, sir,” Lee said.

O’Brien asked Lee why he carried the gun.

“It was for my general protection,” Lee said. “There were shootings in that area. I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

O’Brien asked Lee what he had planned to do on the day of the shooting.

“My biggest concern was if I was going to work that day,” Lee answered.

At the time of the shooting, Lee was on parole after serving about two years in prison on a weapons arrest in November 2017.