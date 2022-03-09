Blotter: March 9, 2022

By Daily Journal staff report

Battery

Bourbonnais police arrested Shawn R. Post, 28, of Bourbonnais, on charges of aggravated battery. According to a police report, an officer was dispatched to Kankakee Terrace, 100 Belle Aire Ave., in reference to a battery on March 3. Witnesses told the officer that Post had stabbed a 61-year-old man sitting in a wheelchair in the forehead with a pen, according to police. According to the report, Post also punched an employee. A Kankakee County judge set Post’s bond at $25,000.