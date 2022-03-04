2 local men back in Vermilion County court on murder charges

Daily Journal staff report

DANVILLE — Two Kankakee County men charged with a double homicide in Vermilion County in September 2021 were in court this week.

Darryl L. Jordan, 21, of Kankakee, and Gregory Burns, 23, of Bourbonnais, are accused of shooting and killing two men and injuring two other men in the area of Blue Bird’s Lounge in unincorporated Danville on Sept. 18, 2021.

Jordan and Burns traveled to the Danville area to meet up with some women they had met online, according to police.

Jordan and Burns were in the area of Blue Bird’s Liquor, in unincorporated Danville, when they encountered four men who were acquainted with the women, according to Vermilion County Sheriff’s officials.

Police say a disagreement followed and Jordan and Burns fired several gunshots, killing two Danville men — Leslie E. Fisher and Charles L. Jones Jr. — and wounding two others.

According to a news report, new information from the crime lab concerning Fisher’s death is being analyzed and plea agreement negotiations were occurring with Jordan.

Both cases were continued to April 19.