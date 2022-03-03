Man arrested at courthouse on traffic charges

BRADLEY — Russell W. Cookson, 38, of Bradley, was arrested Monday at the Kankakee County Courthouse for fleeing a traffic stop in Bradley the previous day, according to police.

Bradley police reported that Cookson was at the courthouse for a court date when he was taken into custody by Kankakee County Sheriff’s police. He was due in court Monday for a Feb. 14 arrest by Manteno police who charged him with reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

In regard to his arrest Monday, police say that a Bradley officer pulled up alongside a gray Jeep driving in the 200 block of South Kinzie Avenue at about 4:56 a.m. Sunday.

The officer saw Cookson driving the vehicle and knew his driver’s license was suspended and had fled previous traffic stops, according to police.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop and Cookson refused to pull over and fled east on North Street, police say. The officer pursued the vehicle but discontinued the chase as speeds reached 60 mph in town.

Cookson continued east into the county and an attempt to locate was broadcast, police said.

He was in court again on Wednesday for a bond hearing in the Bradley case. Cookson was charged with aggravated fleeing police and driving on a suspended driver’s license. A Kankakee County judge set his bond at $250,000.