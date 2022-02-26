Blotter: Feb. 26, 2022

By Daily Journal staff report

Drugs

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested John E. Jefferson Jr., 33, of Kankakee, on Feb. 21. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jefferson with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine). At approximately 6 a.m., KAMEG agents, with the assistance of Illinois State Police SWAT, executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue, according to a release from state police. Agents said they seized 20.5 grams of suspected cocaine and 1.4 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl. A Kankakee County judge set Jefferson’s bond at $500,000.

Kankakee police arrested Lavell J. Williams, 34, of Bradley, on Feb. 21. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Williams with possession of a controlled substance. According to police, at 3:18 a.m., a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West Court Street. An officer observed a white substance in the driver’s door panel that appeared to be narcotics, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, two bags of suspected cocaine were located. A Kankakee County judge set Williams’ bond at $5,000.

Shots fired

At 10:22 p.m. Feb. 18, Kankakee police responded to a residence in the 900 block of South Lincoln Avenue in reference to shots fired with a possible victim at the residence. An officer spoke with a resident who said that unknown persons fired several rounds into their residence. Officers located a projectile inside the residence and damage to the exterior of the residence.