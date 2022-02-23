Appeals court rules driver in fatal DUI crash must be resentenced

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County woman sentenced in 2019 to six years in relation to a teen’s death has had her sentence vacated by an Illinois appellate court.

Carmella S. Larson, 39, of St. Anne, will now be resentenced on a 2019 conviction of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, causing the May 2016 death of 15-year-old Kameron Allison, of Reddick.

Kameron was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his brother, Kyuss, when they were struck on the passenger side by Larson’s vehicle.

Larson appealed her sentencing, not the conviction. She argued the now retired Kankakee County Associate Judge Ronald J. Gerts erred during her sentencing hearing.

In January, the Illinois Third District Appellate Court agreed and ruled Larson should be resentenced.

<strong>The appeal</strong>

Larson raised three arguments in her appeal.

First, the trial court erred in considering Kameron’s death as an addition to the aggravated DUI charge. As that charge applies to when someone is injured and/or killed, the appellate court ruled that the judge erred in taking his death into consideration during her sentencing.

The court said in its ruling that the judge’s additional consideration of the death lead to a greater sentence.

The ruling continued: “The entire focus of the sentencing hearing, from the victim impact statements to the court’s own comments, was Kameron’s death. The court committed a clear and obvious error by considering that death in aggravation.”

Second, the appeal ruling further stated that 11 of the 16 presented victim impact statements were invalid as they were not from immediate family members of the deceased.

Lastly, the ruling said the court imposed a greater than allowed parole term. Larson was sentenced to three years parole although the maximum allowed is two years.

<strong>The crash</strong>

According to investigators, Larson and her then boyfriend, Nathan Lockhart, had been drinking throughout the day May 15, 2016, and were headed back to St. Anne after visiting friends in East Brooklyn, located in Grundy County.

Larson was southbound on 19000W Road, and Kyuss and Kameron were westbound on Illinois Route 17. Kyuss was driving and had the right of way.

It was discovered after the accident that the stop sign on 19000W Road had been previously knocked down. It was found by investigators in a nearby ditch. According to the state’s rules of the road, even if there is not a stop sign at a T intersection, the driver on the road ending at the intersection must stop. In this instance, that was Larson.

Assistant Public Defender Emile Capriotti, who represented Larson, argued at the 2019 sentencing for probation due to extraordinary circumstances. Those include the fact that Larson didn’t have a criminal record, is the mother of two young sons, and the stop sign was missing. Also, he argued Larson had stopped drinking and showed remorse for what happened.

“She didn’t go out to try and hurt someone. Carmella Larson is a good person who did a bad thing,” Capriotti said at the hearing.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe argued that Larson should receive the maximum sentence of 14 years.

Judge Michael Sabol will provide over the March 30 resentencing. The sentencing options range from probation to 14 years.