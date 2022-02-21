Blotter: Feb. 21, 2022

By Daily Journal staff report

Weapons

Kankakee police arrested Lamar V. Lillard Jr., 22, of Momence, and charged him with possession of an automatic weapon/machine gun, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a non-narcotic substance on Feb. 16. According to police, officers made a traffic stop at 9:06 p.m. of a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of South Prospect Avenue and East Duane Boulevard. Officers say they talked with Lillard, who was driving the vehicle, and found him in possession of a handgun with an auto-selection switch. Officers also located suspected cocaine and ecstasy, police say. A Kankakee County judge set Lillard’s bond at $100,000.

Motor vehicle theft

Kankakee police investigated the theft of a GMC Envoy on Feb. 17. According to a report, officers were dispatched at 11:03 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Locust Street for a vehicle on fire. The Envoy was fully engulfed upon emergency responders’ arrival. Officers contacted the owner of the Envoy, who said he did not know where the vehicle was. The Kankakee Fire Department investigated the fire and released the vehicle.

Kankakee police investigated a report of a stolen motor vehicle in the 200 block of North Cottage Avenue on Feb. 17. According to police, the owner of a 1999 Honda told police he parked the vehicle in front of his house with it still running as he unloaded groceries. When he came back out, the van was gone.