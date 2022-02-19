Shooting claims life of Kankakee teen

KANKAKEE — A 15-year-old was shot and killed early Thursday morning, marking the county’s first homicide of the year and the second teenager killed in Kankakee in eight months.

At about 2:39 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Station Street in reference to a report of shots fired, according to Kankakee police.

Upon arrival, dispatch advised officers there was a gunshot victim inside a residence in the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue, police said. Officers located Tremaine Wilson, who was unresponsive. He was transported to AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Investigators believe the shooting is related to an earlier report of shots fired at a home in the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

“We know that the several shots fired calls reported at a residence in the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue and the shooting that occurred last night on South Harrison Avenue are related,” Passwater said. “Individual(s) who reside at, or hang out at these two residences are being targeted.”

Officers were dispatched to the Evergreen Avenue area at 1:44 a.m. Officers were unable to locate a scene or new damage to a house because of numerous bullet holes from previous shootings, according to a police report.

A short time later, the homeowner arrived and confirmed there were two new bullet holes in the front door, the report said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kankakee detectives at 815-933-0426 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.

<strong>Another student killed</strong>

Tremaine was a sophomore at Kankakee High School, District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters said.

He is the second Kankakee High School student shot and killed in the past eight months, Walters said, adding the district is making counselors available to any student in need of assistance.

On July 6, 2021, Davarion Jones, 15, of Kankakee, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street. Police continue to investigate, and no arrests have been made.

Tremaine’s brother is a junior, and he had two younger sisters as well, Walters said.

“We need a comprehensive short- and long-term plan for gun violence,” she said. “We have started Youth Empowerment to contribute to the long-term plan. Tremaine’s brother is enrolled, and staff members were hoping to recruit [Tremaine] as well.”