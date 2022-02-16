Work-related fight leads to man firing shot into the air

MANTENO — Details are emerging about what transpired in the parking lot of a Manteno warehouse Tuesday that led to shots being fired and one arrest.

According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, the incident just before 1 p.m. Tuesday appeared to have resulted from a work-related dispute.

Witnesses said Matthew C. Jones, of Matteson, pulled out a gun and shot a round into the air during a fight with another employee at the warehouse in the 1100 block of Sycamore Road in rural Manteno.

Matteson was arrested by Kankakee County sheriff deputies on a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony. A Kankakee County Circuit judge has set Jones’ bond at $10,000.

The firearm used in the incident was recovered.