Murder charge against teen moved to adult court

KANKAKEE — A juvenile relative of Ryan Singler, of Essex, was charged in adult court Thursday with shooting and killing him in September 2020.

The 16-year-old has been in custody at the Will County Juvenile Detention Center since shortly after the shooting.

The teen is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of solicitation for murder. Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson set bond at $1 million. The Daily Journal does not publish names of juvenile defendants.

The teen’s case had been in juvenile court until Thursday, when Kankakee County Associate Judge J. Imani Drew granted the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office’s petition to transfer the case to adult court.

The juvenile’s attorney, Peter Papoutsis, of Chicago, said he is filing a motion to reconsider Drew’s decision. If granted, the case would remain in juvenile court.

According to Illinois law, prosecutors can petition to have the case moved to adult court if the teen is charged in a homicide, sexual assault or aggravated battery with a gun.

During Thursday’s bond hearing, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy said according to police reports, the teen invited a friend over to the victim’s residence. That individual told police he was asked to assist in shooting the victim. When Singler arrived at the residence, he said he went and hid in a closet and heard two gunshots. He fled and told his parents, who then called police.