Paxton man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

URBANA — Robert Shawn Anderson, 52, of Paxton, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison and five years parole after he was found guilty last year for one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

Anderson was convicted following a jury trial in October 2021. Anderson arranged to meet an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old minor for sexual activity on the dating application MeetMe, according to evidence presented at the trial.

The sentencing range for attempted enticement of a minor is 10 years to life imprisonment.

Anderson was arrested over Valentine’s Day weekend 2020 as part of an FBI operation conducted in Kankakee County. The sting saw the arrest of 15 men, including 11 from Kankakee County.

The operation was conducted with the assistance of the Bradley Police Department, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon O’Brien and Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson represented the government at trial.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.