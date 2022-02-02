Man arrested on gun, pot charges in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Shamone K. White, 45, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police following a traffic stop Sunday on the east side of Kankakee.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged White with two felonies — possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver between 30 and 500 grams.

A Kankakee County Circuit judge set White’s bond at $50,000.

During White’s bond hearing on Monday, an assistant state’s attorney said White was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by deputies for a traffic violation in the 1600 block of East Court Street.

Deputies smelled the odor of burnt cannabis emitting from the vehicle, according to the assistant state’s attorney.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered a stolen loaded handgun along with ammunition, several bags of cannabis and a large amount of cash.

The driver, Elijah J. Campbell Sr., 27, of Bourbonnais, was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors — driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to a release from Sheriff Mike Downey.

According to online court records, Campbell paid the required bond and was released.