Kankakee police investigate reports of shots fired

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police say they suspect three shots-fired incidents that occurred New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day all were related to what they’re calling unlawful, reckless celebratory gunfire.

According to reports, the first alert of shots fired came at 3:02 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the area of the 700 block of East Station Street.

Witnesses informed police they saw three subjects running from the area after they heard the shots fired. Officers located spent shell casings.

At 12:17 a.m. on New Year’s Day, police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue in reference to a bullet that struck a house. Police found the bullet in an upstairs hallway wall.

Then at 8:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Hillcrest Avenue in reference to damage to the residence.

The reporting person stated at approximately 12:30 a.m. she heard four shots in the area. Later that morning, she checked her residence and found it had been hit by bullets.