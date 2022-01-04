Police shooting suspect decides not to fight extradition, will return to Kankakee

<p dir="ltr"><strong><em>Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from court Tuesday. </em></strong></p><p dir="ltr">KANKAKEE — The man charged with shooting two Bradley police officers last week waived his right to fight his extradition to Illinois Tuesday morning, according to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.</p><p dir="ltr">Darius D. Sullivan, 25, Bourbonnais, was back in court today in Wabash, Ind., facing extradition to Kankakee County, where he’s facing charges on a no bond warrant for six counts of murder, two for attempted murder and one count for aggravated discharge of a firearm.</p><p dir="ltr">It comes a day after Sullivan told a Wabash County, Ind., judge he would fight extradition to Kankakee County from Wabash County. Sullivan will now be tried in Kankakee County. </p><p dir="ltr">Police say Sullivan shot the officers Wednesday night at Comfort Inn in Bradley.</p><p dir="ltr">One of those officers, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, later died. Officer Tyler Bailey is hospitalized at a Chicago area hospital.</p><p dir="ltr">An extradition order requires the surrender of a defendant to another governmental authority in order for the defendant to be tried in that jurisdiction. The defendant can fight the extradition.</p><p dir="ltr">Sullivan was arrested Friday in a home in North Manchester, Ind., after a day-long manhunt.</p><p dir="ltr">Indiana State Police, along with members of the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Task Force and officers from other Indiana agencies, served a search warrant that led to Sullivan’s arrest.</p>