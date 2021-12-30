Search for gunman suspects continues, reward upped to $25,000

<em><strong>Editor's Note: This story has been updated. To read the latest version of this story, click <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/crime/6-arrests-made-since-thursday-in-fatal-police-shooting/article_ff8d3044-6a82-11ec-b80b-17e408af0f47.html" target="_blank">here</a>. </strong></em>

<em>BRADLEY — An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday for Darius D. Sullivan, 25, Bourbonnais, charging him with fatally shooting Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey.</em>

The no-bond warrant includes nine charges — six for murder, two for attempted murder and aggravated battery/discharging a firearm.

Police have been searching for Sullivan since the shootings late Wednesday at Comfort Inn on Illinois 50 in Bradley.

Local agencies took to social media in the early morning hours of Thursday seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect. A $10,000 reward was offered Thursday morning for information leading to Sullivan’s arrest. According to Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, that amount was increased to $25,000 on Thursday evening.

Police say that if you encounter Sullivan, do not attempt to confront him as he is believed to be armed and dangerous. Rather, police say, call the Illinois State Police Hotline at 815-698-2315. You can remain anonymous through that hotline or through Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.

In a Thursday morning news release, Bradley police said they were also looking for another person of interest believed to be involved. Later that evening, Illinois State Police ID’d the person as Xandria A. Harris, 26, Bradley, saying a warrant was issued for her arrest in “relation to this incident.”

No further information was released Thursday, though officials say a press conference is scheduled for Friday.

<strong>What happened</strong>

At 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, Rittmanic and Bailey arrived at the hotel on a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot. They located the vehicle and the hotel room where the possible owner was staying.

While initiating a conversation, the officers were attacked by the occupants of the room and both were shot, according to police. They were transported to Kankakee hospitals, where Rittmanic died. Bailey was transported to a Chicago area hospital where he was listed in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

<strong>Prior arrest</strong>

Sullivan was featured on the Kankakee County Sheriff Department’s Warrant Wednesday on June 16. He was wanted on a warrant for residential burglary, theft/deception and knowingly damaging property. He was featured after failing to appear for a June 11 court date.

Sullivan was also featured in May 2018, wanted on warrants for burglary, theft, and criminal damage to government property.

<strong>Line-of-duty deaths</strong>

This is the first time Kankakee County has seen an officer shot in the line of duty since the death of Anthony Samfay in 1996.

A Kankakee police officer, Samfay was shot and killed on Oct. 17, 1996, during a routine traffic stop. He was 26 years old and had been on the job for just two years.

His killer, Eric Lee, is serving a life sentence. Samfay was the first city officer killed since the 1913 shooting death of August Dickman.

<strong>Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic</strong> was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m. Thursday. The 49-year-old had been with the department for 14 years and is survived by a spouse.

<strong>Officer Tyler Bailey</strong> was transferred to a Chicago area hospital and was listed in critical condition Thursday afternoon. He is 27 years old.