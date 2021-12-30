Bradley officer killed in shooting at hotel

BRADLEY — A longtime Bradley police officer is dead and another is seriously wounded after responding to a call late Wednesday at Comfort Inn on Illinois 50 in Bradley. Identities of both officers are being held pending notification.

Around 4 a.m. this morning, a police procession transported the fallen officer’s body from Riverside Medical Center to the Kankakee County morgue. A short time later, village officials lowered the flag at Bradley Village Hall to half-staff.

“This is a very sad and tragic day for the Bradley village family. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family members of all involved,” Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said.

The second officer is listed in critical condition and has been transferred to a Chicago area hospital, Watson said.

At 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, the two officers arrived at the hotel on a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot. They located the vehicle and the hotel room where the possible owner was staying.

While initiating a conversation, the officers were attacked by the occupants of the room and both were shot. They were transported to Kankakee hospitals where one officer died.

Following the shooting, a SWAT team arrived on scene and officers cleared the hotel room by room.

Around 4 a.m., Kankakee County Sheriff Department took to Facebook to seek the public’s help in finding Darius D. Sullivan, 25. An arrest warrant has been issued for Sullivan and police are also looking for another person of interest believed to be involved, according to a news release from the Bradley Police Department.

Police say that if you encounter Sullivan, do not attempt to confront him as he is believed to be armed and dangerous. Rather, police say, call the Illinois State Police Hotline at 815-698-2315. You can remain anonymous through that hotline or through CrimeStoppers at 815-93-CRIME.

Sullivan was featured on the sheriff department’s Warrant Wednesday on June 16. He was wanted on a warrant for residential burglary, theft/deception and knowingly damaging property.

He was also featured in May 2018, wanted on warrants for burglary, theft, and criminal damage to government property.

This is the first time Kankakee County has seen an officer shot in the line of duty since the death of Anthony Samfay in 1996.

A Kankakee police officer, Samfay was shot and killed on Oct. 17, 1996, during a routine traffic stop. He was 26 years old and had been on the job for just two years.