2 shooting victims remain hospitalized from Nov. 20 shooting

KANKAKEE — Closing in on a month since a drive-by shooting outside the International Lounge in Kankakee, two victims remain hospitalized, according to Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.

A total of four injuries — three with gunshot wounds — were reported following the Nov. 20 incident at the 698 N. Schuyler Ave. establishment.

“Our investigators are continuing to actively investigate the information we have and await evidence testing results from the [Illinois State Police] lab,” Passwater said.

On Nov. 20, an evening when the bar closed early, people were exiting the building when multiple shooters in a passing vehicle opened fire on them.

Officers at the scene believe that more than 50 rounds were fired from several different weapons. Investigators recovered one weapon at the scene, police said.

Witnesses were uncooperative following the shooting, officials said.