Kankakee police have conducted extra patrols at nuisance house

<em><strong>Editor's note:</strong> This story has been updated to correct the number of incidents in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue and 456 S. Lincoln Ave. since Nov. 30, 2020 as reported by <em>Kankakee Police Department</em>. </em>

KANKAKEE — In the year since a Kankakee home was ruled a nuisance property, no problems have been found at the residence.

And that is largely by design.

In November 2020, Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge William Dickenson made the nuisance ruling against Irene Guzman’s 456 S. Lincoln Ave. home after City of Kankakee and Kankakee County officials claimed it had ties to the Latin Kings gang.

It was declared a nuisance property under county ordinances, but the court found it did not meet the standards of the city’s. The judge ruled Guzman and her husband could stay in the home as well as two of their grandchildren.

The caveat for retaining the home is that no further incidents occur in the house, garage or property.

Since the court’s ruling through Nov. 30 of this year, the Kankakee Police Department has conducted extensive targeted patrols. It’s an effort that has found officers in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue 709 times.

Of those 709 visits, 463 were to the Guzman property.

“The ‘extra patrol’ calls are officers checking the block and residence specifically to deter further problems at the residence,” Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

It would seem the effort has been successful at keeping problems at bay as just 10 of the visits to 456 S. Lincoln Ave. since last November were for reasons other than the planned extra patrols. One of those calls came in the early morning of Nov. 27.

At 5:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to the home for a report of shots fired.

Anonymous persons reported they heard one shot, Passwater said. Nothing was located, and there was no further information. The remaining nine calls were innocuous — business check, escort request, etc.

So, what’s next?

“I’m not sure whether it automatically expires or whether the court would have to enter an order expiring it; the issues that led to the violation may ultimately lead to an extension as well,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

Rowe is referring to the judge’s ruling that no other people are allowed on the property. More specifically, the judge ruled that no gang members can live or visit the house for one year.

“That’s something we’ll need to determine when the case is next in court,” Rowe said.

The case is scheduled to continue on Jan. 28, 2022.

<strong>Contempt case</strong>

Also to be heard that day is the matter of Guzman’s contempt charge.

Dickenson’s ruling in November 2020 included Guzman paying a $5,000 bond. That bond was not paid until last April, resulting in Dickenson holding her in contempt and sentencing her to 15 days in Kankakee County jail.

She has yet to serve the sentence and is appealing to have the case dismissed. The contempt case was up for a hearing on Thursday.

Guzman was unable to attend the hearing. Her attorney, Eric Davis, said she was in quarantine after recently being out of the country.