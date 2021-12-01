Trial pushed back in case of drive-by shooting

KANKAKEE — A bench trial was continued Tuesday when new evidence was brought by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office in regard to a drive-by shooting in 2019.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott granted the continuance request by Eric Davis on behalf of his client, Ruben A. Carmona, 20, Kankakee. Carmona is facing a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm after police say he shot at a car that had opened fire on the house of his mother, Irene Guzman, on Sept. 16, 2019. The house located at 456 S. Lincoln Ave. was deemed a nuisance property last year.

In court Tuesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Watson explained that another witness was added to the prosecution’s list of people who they may call to testify.

Davis said he also received additional evidence from the state. The bench trial will now start on Dec. 14.

A Kankakee School District bus was caught in the gunfire of the 2019 incident, and no adults or students on the bus were injured. Also arrested in the incident was Thomas A. Rebmann Jr., of unincorporated Chebanse. Rebmann was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm as well. He is a member of the Harrison Street Gents gang, according to court records.

Court records show Carmona is a member of the Latin Kings.