Blotter: Dec. 1, 2021

<strong>Shots fired</strong>

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired that damaged a business in the 1700 block of East Maple Street at 6:58 p.m. Nov. 28. A witness said she heard shots but did not see anything. Officers located shell casings in the east alley on South Albert Avenue near the 1900 block of East Hickory Street. Officers then located suspected bullet damage to the business.

<strong>Weapon</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Anthony Crutcher Jr., 32, Kankakee, on Nov. 28 and charged him with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. At 2:12 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 300 block of South West Avenue to clear the lot. While en route, dispatch updated the call saying there was a male observed in the outside deck area of the property that may have a gun. Officers stopped a vehicle driven by Crutcher. When asked by the officer if there was a gun in the vehicle, Crutcher said yes and it was in the center console, according to police. Recovered during a search of the vehicle was a handgun and a folded dollar bill with a white powdery substance sitting on top of an ashtray in the cup holder, police say. Crutcher paid the required bond and was released.