UPDATED: Police arrest BBCHS student who brought gun to school

BRADLEY — Bradley police arrested a Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School student Monday morning after a firearm was found in the student’s book bag.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg told the Daily Journal the student is a freshman male and that the gun was not loaded.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. A parent was notified from their student that another student was in possession of a gun while on a school bus. This parent notified local law enforcement immediately, Vosberg said.

Bradley police notified school officials who located the student and found a gun in his book bag. The student was immediately taken into custody for questioning, Vosberg said.

“It was very good that a student notified someone. Students care about safety at schools,” Vosberg said.

He said a student bringing a gun onto school grounds is a violation of law.

“Criminal charges will be brought in addition to school-imposed disciplinary measures,” Vosberg said in a letter to parents.

The student could be expelled for two years, Vosberg told the Journal.

“As you know, safety is always our top priority, and this situation was handled quickly and effectively,” Vosberg said, adding that this was an isolated incident and all students were safe and secure following the incident.

“We ask that you discuss this incident with your children and emphasize the importance of telling you or a staff member if any type of weapon is at school,” he said in his letter to parents. “In this way, we are all working together to keep our school safe.”

Police remained on campus for the remainder of the day to ensure increased security.

It is the first time in 10 years in which the district has had an incident of a student bringing a firearm to school, Vosberg said.