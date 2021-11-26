Drive-by shooting victim released from care

KANKAKEE — The investigation continues into a Nov. 20 shooting outside the International Lounge that sent three people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

“We’ve been able to get some information and investigators are following up,” Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said

Of the three people shot, two remain hospitalized while a third has been released, Passwater said.

On Nov. 20, an evening when the bar closed early, people were exiting the establishment at 698 N. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee when multiple shooters in a passing vehicle opened fire on them.

Officers at the scene believe that more than 50 rounds were fired from several different weapons. Investigators recovered one weapon at the scene, police said.

Witnesses were uncooperative following the shooting, officials said.