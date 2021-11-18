Downey takes aim at problems with criminal justice system

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey took to social media Wednesday to express his concerns with the state’s criminal justice system.

To make his case for what he says are systemwide problems that need to be addressed, Downey used the arrests this week of two men with whom local law enforcement have had frequent contact.

His plea — which came via YouTube in a video titled “Sheriff Downey Addresses Criminal Justice System’s Revolving Door Theory” — came the same day that his office posts its weekly Warrant Wednesday on Facebook. It’s a tool the sheriff’s department created to increase public awareness of defendants who have skipped court dates for felony cases.

In his video, Downey took two Kankakee County residents to task, using them as examples of what’s wrong with the current criminal justice system and opining of how impending reform will worsen the problem.

First up was Josh R. Morales, 28, Bourbonnais, who was apprehended Monday by Manteno police on four arrest warrants for missing court dates.

Since 2010, Downey said in the video, Morales has been booked into the Jerome Combs Detention Center 19 times. He continued, saying Morales’ name has been mentioned in 64 different criminal reports from 10 police agencies in Kankakee County. He also said that Morales has “his fair share” of issues in Iroquois County as well.

Downey went on to say there have 24 incidents recorded where Morales has “misbehaved or caused some sort of issue in jail.”

Up next was Michael J. Piccini, 36, Kankakee, who was arrested Monday by Kankakee police who said he attempted to steal items from the Walgreens on North Kennedy Drive. In the video, Downey said Piccini’s Monday arrest wasn’t “his first rodeo.”

Piccini has been booked into the county jail 36 times since 2002 and his name appears in 86 criminal case reports, Downey said. He has 26 incidents and rule violations in jail, Downey said, adding that Piccini is “banned from nearly every retail establishment in Kankakee County.”

This “revolving door,” as Downey calls it, is left open by recent legislation.

“Due to recent legislation in the State of Illinois, things have become that much more difficult, not only in the apprehension and arrest of these individuals, but more importantly, through the prosecution and, ultimately, limited length of incarceration before they’re reintroduced into our neighborhoods to continue their criminal trends,” Downey said in a prepared statement.

He said they wished the criminal justice system worked at rehabilitating such individuals.

“We honestly feel terrible for so many families that have been negatively impacted by drug addictions and wish there were more resources available to turn to,” Downey said. “However, my job as your county sheriff is to enforce the law and to hold those accountable when they make a personal decision to break it, whether it be to support their drug habit or not.”

And, Downey argued, the continual re-arresting of individuals is expensive for taxpayers. Case in point, he said, Morales barricaded himself in a home in Oak Creek Estates Mobile Home Park in Bourbonnais Township in June as police from several agencies were attempting to serve a search warrant.

The eight-hour standoff ended when officers used a military vehicle to knock down a wall of the home and took Morales into custody without incident, Downey said.

Downey went on to explain why Morales was not kept incarcerated on the charges in that incident.

“So many people comment on our social media that we should have ‘kept him the first few times we had him,’ for instance,” Downey said. “Well, I think it’s important to realize that we have very little to do with what transpires post-arrest.

“We don’t determine his charges, although we recommend them. We don’t set his bond amount. We don’t determine his ultimate sentence. While we’re certainly not here to transition the blame from us to the courts, we think it’s important to highlight the fact that it’s simply not working. Morales is a perfect example of a revolving door.”

Downey came to his final point: The system isn’t working and plans in place to fix it are not the answer.

Those plans include the Safe-T Act that was passed in January during the lame-duck session of the 101st General Assembly.

A major criminal justice reform backed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, portions of the bill go into effect on July 1 while others will be phased in through 2025.

Downey has been a vocal critic of the law.

“Passing laws that give criminals increased ability to not face consequences for their illegal acts is not solving problems but adding more victims and caseloads to our overburdened court systems,” Downey said.