Man fleeing attackers and searching for help shot by homeowner

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating an incident where a man says he was shot in the leg while trying to find help after being attacked by two other individuals.

On Nov. 14, an officer was dispatched at 4:04 a.m. to a residence in the 100 block of North Entrance Avenue in reference to an anonymous phone call about someone screaming for help, according to police.

The officer found a man laying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound who said he had been at a house party in the area. When he left the home, he said he was attacked by two individuals. The victim said he fought back and ran from the individuals to a nearby residence in search of help.

The victim said he was forcing his way into the home when the homeowner shot him in the leg, according to police. The homeowner confirmed they shot the victim to stop him from entering the home. A weapon was recovered from the home, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound and a back injury he sustained when the two individuals attacked him, police said.