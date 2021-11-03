Church extensively damaged during burglary

KANKAKEE — A 19-year-old and two male juveniles were arrested Monday after police say they damaged a church and attempted to burglarize a business.

Lawrence C. Hill, 19, Kankakee, was charged with burglary, theft, mob action, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. A judge set Hill’s bond at $100,000. The two juveniles were arrested Sunday on burglary charges.

According to Kankakee police, officers were dispatched to a church on Sunday in the 1500 block of East Merchant Street. There, the pastor said all offices in the church had extensive damage and several items were taken. Officers say they found criminal damage inside the church as well, including broken windows and mirrors.

Earlier that day, at 1:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a business in the 300 block of South Nelson Avenue. Police say they arrived on scene to find Hill and the two juveniles inside the business. During the arrest, police say, the three subjects had items on them that matched the description of items taken from the church.