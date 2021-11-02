Blotter: Nov. 2, 2021

By Daily Journal staff report

Burglary

Bradley police arrested Curtis Davis, 29, Kankakee, and charged him with burglary and theft on Oct. 29. According to police, Davis took a small auxiliary safe from an office at a business in the 200 block of North Kennedy Drive after asking an employee to retrieve something for him. Davis is a former employee of the business. Davis was located and money was recovered, police say. A judge released Davis on a $25,000 recognizance bond.

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the 400 block of North Greenwood Avenue at 4 a.m. Nov. 1. Officers located spent 9mm shell casings and found that the front window of a house had been damaged.

Stolen vehicle

Kankakee police say they arrested two juveniles for stealing a car in the 1000 block of East Hickory Street on Oct. 29. The owner of the vehicle told police he left his car running and locked the door while he went inside his residence. He said he had the keys in his possession. When he returned the car was gone. The vehicle was involved in a single-car accident in the 1900 block of Erzinger Street. The juveniles were later located and their parents were contacted.

Kankakee police found two stolen vehicles in an alley in the 2100 block of East Patrick Avenue on Oct. 29. Both vehicles had been reported stolen out of Bradley.

Theft

Kankakee police took a report of the theft of a Ring camera that occurred on Oct. 24. The victim stated that two unknown males tried to go gain entry to his vehicles but they were locked. On the video, one of the two suspects can be seen noticing the camera on the victim’s house. The suspect said, “We gotta take that camera,” according to police.