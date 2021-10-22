Man leads police on chase in stolen Camaro

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man was arrested Thursday night after he stole a car and led police on a car chase before being apprehended, according to the Kankakee Police Department.

Andrew M. Peters, 45, was preliminarily charged by police with reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police as well as multiple tickets for traffic violations.

Kankakee police responded at 7:12 p.m. to reports of suspicious activity in the area of 900 North River Drive, police said.

A driver told police he was followed by a pickup truck driven by a man identified as Peters, according to police reports.

Peters stopped the driver and forced him out of his Chevrolet Camaro, leaving behind the pickup, the driver said.

A pursuit ensued with Kankakee police and Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies, who reported they were able to stop the vehicle west of Kankakee.

Peters was then taken into custody, according to police.

“The victim had no prior contact with [Peters],” Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said. “This was a random act. We’re not sure why [Peters] took it.”