Police: Man shoots up girlfriend's car

KANKAKEE — Marshawn D. Phillips, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police after officers say he fired several rounds into his girlfriend’s car shortly after midnight Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Phillips was charged with aggravated battery discharge a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. A judge set Phillips’ bond at $250,000.

According to police, officers were alerted by the city’s automated gunshot fire detection system, ShotSpotter, of shots being fired in the 600 block of North Harrison Avenue.

Arriving on scene, officers say they stopped a vehicle pulling away and talked to the driver, Phillips’ girlfriend.

They say the vehicle had been struck several times by gunfire with bullet holes in the windshield, front passenger window and the right rear of the vehicle.

In total, police say, there were 16 shots fired — one of which grazed the woman.

A witness told police that the victim’s boyfriend, Phillips, was the shooter and the gun was nearby in Phillips’ vehicle, according to police. Phillips was at the scene, police say.

Upon further investigation, police say, a semiautomatic pistol was located in the trunk of his vehicle.