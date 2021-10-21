Gilman man accused of passing counterfeit money

BOURBONNAIS — Brian Collins, 54, Gilman, was arrested by Bourbonnais police Tuesday and charged with forgery and aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon.

According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, police were notified of a man who tried to use counterfeit money at a business in the 5900 block of North Convent Street in Bourbonnais.

The suspect's vehicle was last seen headed east on Bourbonnais Parkway. An officer located the vehicle and stopped it on that same road.

During a search, police say they found Collins in possession of a knife and a loaded revolver under the driver’s seat.

A judge set Collins’ bond at $25,000.

There was a second man in the vehicle, but he was not charged.