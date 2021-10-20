Blotter: Oct. 20, 2021

Kankakee police arrested Alala K. Woods, 42, Kankakee, and charged her with armed robbery and aggravated robbery on Oct. 15. According to police, Woods is accused of robbing a cashier at gunpoint an undisclosed amount of money at Walgreens in the 1000 block of North Kennedy Drive on June 27. Evidence left at the scene was tested and linked Woods to the robbery, according to police. A judge set Woods’ bond at $200,000.

Weapons

Kankakee police arrested Dandrae Washington, 37, Washington, on Oct. 15 and charged him with armed violence, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm with defaced identification. According to police, an officer stopped a vehicle Washington was driving for disregarding a stop sign at East River Street and South Myrtle Avenue. It was learned Washington had a valid warrant out of Kankakee County and a gun was recovered during a search of the vehicle, according to police. A judge set Washington’s bond at $200,000.