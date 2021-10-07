Grundy County sheriff deputy shot multiple times, released from hospital

Daily Journal staff report

MAZON — A Grundy County sheriff deputy who was shot Thursday evening during a traffic stop near Mazon was released Friday from Morris Hospital, according to the sheriff’s department.

Demarcus Denwiddie, 18, of Joliet, shot Deputy Tyler Post three times during a foot chase following a 5:10 p.m. traffic stop according to the sheriff’s department. Two of the shots were stopped by a vest, and the third shot struck Post in the arm, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff Kenneth Briley conducted a press conference Thursday evening after Denwiddie had been arrested following a manhunt.

“The deputy is in good spirits,” Briley said Thursday night of Post. “... He’s in very good shape. We’re very lucky that the ballistic vest stopped the bullets.”

The sheriff’s department reported that at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Post was conducting a traffic stop on Illinois Route 47 at DuPont Road near Mazon, which is located 36 miles northwest of Kankakee. The vehicle that had been pulled over fled from the scene and the deputy followed it.

During Post’s pursuit of the vehicle, the car went into a ditch, came back on to Illinois Route 47 and then crashed on the other side of the railroad tracks just south of Grand Ridge Road, Briley said.

Briley said once the vehicle stopped, Denwiddie exited and ran, with Post continuing in pursuit. It was during that foot chase that Denwiddie fired multiple shots at Post, Briley said.

Post was able to give a description over the radio of Denwiddie (who wasn’t identified until later), allowing police to respond immediately. The deputy was able to put a tourniquet on his arm to stop the bleeding, and was then assisted by Mazon Fire Chief Mark Brookman II.

“I assisted the deputy on tightening [the tourniquet] to stop the bleeding further,” Brookman said. “At that point, we removed the deputy from the scene, put him in an ambulance and got him transported to Morris Hospital. He was in good spirits and talking to us the whole time.”

Denwiddie ran into a nearby apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s department. Briley said it’s unknown whether he knew someone there or if he had broken into an apartment.

A Will County SWAT hostage negotiator arrived on the scene and talked Denwiddie into giving himself up, the sheriff’s department said. Denwiddie reportedly told the negotiator that he was injured.

“I don’t know what [Denwiddie’s] connection to Mazon is,” Briley said. “... The suspect told the negotiator that he was injured and said that he was shot.”

Briley said Post did not fire any shots at Denwiddie during the foot chase. Briley said the Illinois State Police department is handling the investigation.

Briley said Denwiddie was apprehended at approximately 7:55 p.m. Thursday.

“Hundreds of police officers responded,” he said. “... We’re glad that we were able to end this peacefully, and none of our residents got hurt.”