Sheriff's police investigate homicide in Pembroke

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — A Pembroke man was operating a four-wheeler when he was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Pembroke Township.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s office are investigating the death of 20-year-old Jose A. Ortega.

According to a release from the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of South 13000East Road in Pembroke Township. While en route to the scene, deputies received a second call in close proximity of a subject suffering from a gunshot wound(s).

Upon arrival, deputies located the shooting victim, Ortega, as well as a crime scene nearby. Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:05 p.m., Coroner Bob Gessner said. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Ortega was operating a four-wheeler when he was shot, according to emergency radio. Numerous shell casings were recovered.

Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the incident and are encouraging anyone with any information to contact them at 815-802-7150. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.

There have been 13 homicides in Kankakee County in 2021. This year has had the most homicides in recent years.

Ten homicides occurred in 2016, which was the year that previously had the highest number of homicides in recent years, according to coroner's office data.