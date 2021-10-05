Blotter: Oct. 5, 2021

By Daily Journal staff report

Retail theft

Bradley police arrested Marcus A. Phelan, 37, of Kankakee, and arrested him for retail theft and aggravated assault with a weapon on Sept. 22. According to police, officers were called to Menards on a report of stolen drills. They learned upon arrival that employees attempted to stop Phelan outside the store, according to police reports. Phelan fled after threatening them with a folding knife, police say. Officers say they found him hiding on Uncle Leo Drive and recovered a folding knife. A judge set Phelan’s bond at $25,000.