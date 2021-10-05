Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Crime & Courts | Kankakee County

Blotter: Oct. 5, 2021

Police blotter

Police blotter (Daily Journal)

By Daily Journal staff report

By Daily Journal staff report

Retail theft

Bradley police arrested Marcus A. Phelan, 37, of Kankakee, and arrested him for retail theft and aggravated assault with a weapon on Sept. 22. According to police, officers were called to Menards on a report of stolen drills. They learned upon arrival that employees attempted to stop Phelan outside the store, according to police reports. Phelan fled after threatening them with a folding knife, police say. Officers say they found him hiding on Uncle Leo Drive and recovered a folding knife. A judge set Phelan’s bond at $25,000.