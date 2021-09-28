Man charged with attempted murder in shooting at bar

BOURBONNAIS — A Mississippi man was charged with attempted murder Monday following a weekend shooting at a Bourbonnais sports bar that left a teenager in critical but stable condition at a southern Cook County hospital.

Isaac Smith, 22, of Brookhaven, Miss., is accused of shooting the 18-year-old victim during a fight in the parking lot of TJ Donlins, 118 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was shot in the face and both forearms.

Smith is also charged with aggravated battery and mob action. Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Smith’s bond at $500,000.

According to police, video from the bar showed Isaac Smith, his cousin, Dajon M. Smith, 24, of Bradley, another male and a female walking to their vehicle after leaving the bar when two vehicles approached. Occupants exited both vehicles and a fight broke out. After punches were exchanged by two men, according to police, Isacc Smith fired a weapon three times, striking the teen.

The Smiths and their two companions then fled the scene, according to police. An officer stopped their vehicle in the 300 block of South Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee. All four people were arrested and taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Dajon Smith is also facing a charge of mob action. Elliott set his bond at $5,000.

The two others have not been charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office.