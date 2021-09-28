Grand jury indicts Kankakee man in courthouse shooting

KANKAKEE — A grand jury has indicted Miguel A. Andrade on two counts of second-degree murder in the Aug. 26 shootout near the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The 23-year-old Kankakee resident is charged with shooting and killing Antonio Hernandez, 24, Waukegan. He was arraigned Monday before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott, according to online records.

Andrade, his cousin Victor Andrade, 26, Kankakee, and a 28-year-old man were ambushed before 10 a.m. Aug. 26 by Hernandez as they walked to a parking lot south of the courthouse, where Victor had appeared in court that morning on an unrelated case.

Victor was Hernandez’s intended target, Kankakee police said. Armed with multiple weapons, Hernandez shot and killed Victor and seriously wounded the other man before being shot and bludgeoned by Miguel, according to police reports. Police say Miguel used an assault rifle that he retrieved from a vehicle after Hernandez began shooting.

Miguel surrendered peacefully to two Momence police officers after he killed Hernandez, according to police.

The shootout was the result of a gang’s internal fight as Victor was a former member of the Latin Kings and Hernandez was a current member, police said.

Upon his arrest, Miguel was preliminarily charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm. Despite the new charges, his bond remains set at $3 million.

Attorneys Cierra Norris and Brian Orozco represent Miguel, while Assistant Attorney General Dave Neal is the special prosecutor in the case.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe moved to appoint a special prosecutor because employees of his office witnessed the shooting.

When asked if a first-degree murder with intent to kill charge was also considered, Neal said all proceedings within the grand jury are secret.

“This is an area that cannot be discussed,” Neal said.

Second-degree murder occurs when there are elements present for both a first-degree murder charge and a mitigating factor, he said.

That mitigating factor was, he explained, that Andrade was acting under a sudden intense passion caused by the actions of the victim. For the second count of second-degree murder, he continued, the mitigating factor was the possible use of self-defense.

The grand jury also indicted Miguel on two counts of mob action and single counts of armed violence, reckless discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.

A grand jury indicted Miguel A. Andrade on the following:

• Two counts of second-degree murder

• Two counts of mob action

• Armed violence

• Reckless discharge of a firearm

• Unlawful use of a weapon