Blotter: Sept. 27, 2021

Hit and run

Kankakee police arrested Kristy N. Caraker, 41, of Kankakee, on Sept. 23 and charged her with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, and driving while license suspended. According to police, officers were dispatched to an area of North Sixth Avenue and West Seneca Street for an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. An officer located the victim in an alley between North Sixth Avenue and North Seventh Avenue. A resident said she heard a commotion and came out and found the victim lying on the ground. No bond information was available via online records.

Retail theft

Bradley police arrested Marcus A. Phelan, 37, of Kankakee, on Sept. 22 and charged him for retail theft and aggravated assault with a weapon. According to police, officers were called to Menards for retail theft of drills. They learned upon arrival that employees attempted to stop Phelan outside the store but he threatened them with a folding knife and fled, according to police. Officers say they found him hiding on Uncle Leo Drive and recovered a folding knife. A judge set Phelan’s bond at $25,000.