Four arrested following Bourbonnais shooting

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police arrested three men and a woman in connection with a shooting early Sunday in the parking lot of TJ Donlins, a sports bar located at 118 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais.

An unnamed victim was shot several times at approximately 2 a.m. and was transported to a Kankakee hospital, Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said. The individual’s condition is not known.

The four suspects were detained after their vehicle was stopped by Kankakee police, Anderson said. The motive for the shooting and if there’s a connection between all those involved are unclear at this point, Anderson said Sunday evening.

The shooting remains under investigation.