Kankakee man charged with impersonating police officer

CHICAGO — A Kankakee man with three prior convictions for impersonating a police officer was arrested by Chicago police earlier this month on the same charge.

Police charged Robert Ellis, 62, with impersonating a police officer on Sept. 12.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Ellis was stopped by a Chicago police officer for an expired temporary license plate on his car.

Ellis told the officer he was with the Pembroke Township police force and showed the officer a Pembroke badge, according to police.

Currently, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department patrols both Pembroke Township and Hopkins Park, which has not had a police department since 2009.

State law prohibits townships from having police departments.

No further information was available about what led to Ellis’ arrest from Chicago police, Cook County State’s Attorney’s office or Cook County Circuit Clerk.

According to Cook County Jail records, Ellis is being held without bail and his next court date is Oct. 4.

Ellis was arrested and convicted twice for felony police impersonation in the 1990s. He received probation both times, according to the Sun-Times.

In May 2018, Ellis was found guilty of impersonating an officer.