Blotter: Sept. 16, 2021

Robbery

Kankakee police arrested Giovanni M. Davis, 23, of Kankakee, and charged him with aggravated robbery on Sept. 13. According to police, at approximately 5:20 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a robbery in the 300 block of North West Avenue. Other officers responding to the call stopped a vehicle at the intersection of North Dearborn Avenue and East Mulberry Street. The driver of the vehicle told police he had been robbed by Davis at his residence in the 300 block of North West Avenue. The victim said he came out of his residence and was locking his door when Davis came up and robbed him of jewelry, shoes and his wallet. Davis was later located and arrested. A Kankakee County judge set Davis’ bond at $50,000.

Vehicle theft

Kankakee police arrested a male juvenile and charged him with theft of a motor vehicle on Sept. 14. According to police, at approximately 3:18 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of West Court Street in reference to a theft of a motor vehicle. The owner of the vehicle said he left the vehicle running as he went into the business. He said a young male got into the vehicle and took off. Assisting officers located the vehicle, with the driving attempting to elude officers. The vehicle crashed into a building located in the 500 block of South Schuyler Avenue. After being checked out at a Kankakee hospital, the juvenile was taken to the police station and processed. He was later turned over to his mother.