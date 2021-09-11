Second arrest made in concealment of Indiana man's death

KANKAKEE — A second person has been charged with concealing the death of an Indiana man earlier this year in Pembroke Township.

According to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office, Jason E. Wolford, 37, concealed the death of Jason Brummet, 45, of DeMotte, Ind., on May 11.

Wolford was arrested the next day on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for a charge of violating terms of his parole. A Kankakee County grand jury voted to indict Wolford in June.

A second person — Jessica L. Merillat, 33, of Pembroke Township — was arrested in May and also charged with concealing Brummet’s death.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Brummet’s cause of death was determined to be an overdose of fentanyl and cocaine.

According to officials, Kankakee County Sheriff deputies conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 16000 block of East 2000S Road in Pembroke Township. The visit was the result of Lake County, Ind., Sheriff’s Department contacting the local sheriff’s department about a missing person report.

Authorities were able to track the location of Brummet’s phone to the Pembroke Township residence where Merillat was living, officials said.

On May 11, deputies went to the trailer where they found Brummet’s body covered by clothing.

Merillat told investigators she had been doing drugs off and on for several days with Brummet and Wolford, according to officials.

On one such occasion, Merillat said she and Wolford left the trailer, and Brummet had passed out. When they returned later, they found Brummet was not breathing. They covered his body and left the trailer, officials said.

Concealment of a death is a low-level felony in Illinois. If found guilty on the charge, a person faces a sentence of up to three years in prison.