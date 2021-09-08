Judge sets $2 million bond in Pembroke homicide

KANKAKEE — Leontay R. Hicks’ bond was set at $2 million Tuesday in the shooting death of Deric Wren III, 21, Pembroke Township, last month in Pembroke Township.

The 24-year-old Pembroke Township resident was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His bond hearing was held Tuesday in Kankakee County Circuit Court.

Hicks was arrested at approximately 8:16 p.m. Friday after a traffic stop by Kankakee County Sheriff deputies, who were assisted by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents.

On Aug. 3, deputies were called at 9:21 p.m. to the 2700 block of South 13000East Road for a report of shots fired, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

There, they located Wren who had been shot. Wren was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Hicks is charged only in the death of Wren at this point but said the investigation continues.

Sheriff’s detectives continue to encourage anyone with information regarding the shooting, or any other open investigations, to contact them at 815-802-7150. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463. Information provided could lead to a cash reward.