Bond set at $300,000 in Kankakee shooting

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County circuit judge on Tuesday set Andre J. Dorsey’s bond at $300,000 following a shooting Friday that sent another man to a local hospital.

Dorsey, 29, of Kankakee, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery discharging a firearm and felon in possession/use of a firearm.

According to police, Dorsey is accused of shooting the victim while he was in the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Officers in the area pursued a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle stopped, then Dorsey exited and ran, according to police. He was later apprehended.

The individual was shot three times in the torso, according to a Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney.